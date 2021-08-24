BiFi Price Up 55.5% Over Last 7 Days (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $11.76 million and $2.78 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00113575 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00289962 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00048229 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00016450 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

