Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) EVP Robert Sauermann Purchases 3,000 Shares

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR) EVP Robert Sauermann purchased 3,000 shares of Better Choice stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTR opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. Better Choice Company Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Better Choice alerts:

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.27. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Better Choice Company Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Better Choice in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth about $794,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Better Choice in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.