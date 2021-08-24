Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Sells $1,333,125.00 in Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $34.50. 2,154,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,303. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of -40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.97. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

