Berenberg Bank Boosts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 200

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 181 ($2.36).

Shares of LON:MKS traded up GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 171.10 ($2.24). 9,922,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,434,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.09. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -16.94.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

