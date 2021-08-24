Beer Money Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Beer Money has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $353,389.61 and approximately $24,438.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.00792449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00048690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00098333 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 358,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,450,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars.

