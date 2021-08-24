Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 397 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

