Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 310 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

