Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 2,221 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $2,280,000. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52.

