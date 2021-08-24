Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 995 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,809.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,061,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 221.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5,293.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $79.39 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.85 and a 52-week high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 148.67, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.11.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

