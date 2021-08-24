Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $160,000 Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 1,550.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 28.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 150.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $69.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVRG. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

