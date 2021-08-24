Beaumont Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.72. 1,395,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

