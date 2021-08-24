Beaumont Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Beaumont Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.2% of Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Beaumont Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $105.62. 21,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,062. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $105.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

