BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.07 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $15.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001173 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00073640 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.