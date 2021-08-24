Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Stephens

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.15.

BECN stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $27.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julian Francis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,837,000 after acquiring an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

