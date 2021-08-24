Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receives $80.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAMXF shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $89.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $67.24 and a 1 year high of $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

