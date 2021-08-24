Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Altavista Wealth Management Inc.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

BAX stock opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.54 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

