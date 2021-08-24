Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

NYSE BBWI opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 190.65% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,729,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,853,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

