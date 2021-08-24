Basid Coin Hits Market Cap of $67.33 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $67.33 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00055050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00050043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.01 or 0.00800553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00099896 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,185,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

