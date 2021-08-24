BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0067 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BASIC has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $34.95 million and $2.54 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00050049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.61 or 0.00798512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00100149 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,186,230,753 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

