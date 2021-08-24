Basic Attention Token (BAT) Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and $387.79 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001733 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00014881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00050018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.06 or 0.00795960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00099703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

BAT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,832,620 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

