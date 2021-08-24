Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday. They issued a market perform rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $29,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,396,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 288,790 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,834,000 after purchasing an additional 267,738 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $10,486,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 519,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,009 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

