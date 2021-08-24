Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $105.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.13. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $102.56 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 3.6% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.