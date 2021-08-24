Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.30% of Bandwidth worth $148,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 377.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,972 shares of company stock worth $249,551. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.56 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.13.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.