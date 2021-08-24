Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 81.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

CTVA opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.