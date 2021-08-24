Baldrige Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPT. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.64.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.