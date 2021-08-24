Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,508 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $149.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

