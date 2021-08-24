B. Riley Comments on RCM Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of RCM Technologies in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.12 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.