AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

AzurRx BioPharma stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.49. AzurRx BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

See Also: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AzurRx BioPharma (AZRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.