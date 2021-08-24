Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives $37.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Azure Power Global by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZRE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

