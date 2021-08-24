Avestar Capital LLC Sells 203,977 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Avestar Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,977 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Avestar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 453,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,042,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 437,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after purchasing an additional 146,455 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM remained flat at $$59.94 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.92 and a 1 year high of $60.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.