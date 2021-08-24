Avestar Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.99. 98,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,524,510. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.92 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,485.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 794,971 shares of company stock worth $93,053,700. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

