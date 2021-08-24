Avestar Capital LLC Buys 5,073 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 79.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 12.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,598.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 104,439 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $3,317,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 50,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,659,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,706 shares of company stock worth $18,639,228 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.59. 1,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,528. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -241.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.32. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $112.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

