Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $761,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000.

Shares of KRBN stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.98. 1,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,688. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96.

