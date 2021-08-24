Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.99 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-$3.160 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NYSE AVYA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,692. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.46. Avaya has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

