Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AGR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.07. 4,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,413. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.80.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.3% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

