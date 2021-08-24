Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report $250,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $310,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $140,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.93% and a negative net margin of 4,890.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

AUTL stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,272,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 1,050,040 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

