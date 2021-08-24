Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $14.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.56 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48,900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $51.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $215.38 million, with estimates ranging from $155.21 million to $268.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $15.29. 340,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,468. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

