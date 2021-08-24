AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

T opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

