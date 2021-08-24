Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of ATVDY stock remained flat at $$4.34 on Monday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.36.

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

