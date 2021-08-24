Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Truist cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.98.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,239,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,708 shares of company stock worth $2,822,689. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Athene by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $2,700,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Athene by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 162,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,005,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Athene by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATH traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.82. 619,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36. Athene has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

