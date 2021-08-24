ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Purchases C$318,016.48 in Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,300,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,130,287,984.79.

Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of ATCO stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.00 per share, with a total value of C$215,000.00.

ACO.X stock opened at C$42.38 on Tuesday. ATCO Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$35.68 and a twelve month high of C$46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09.

ACO.X has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their target price on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.61.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

