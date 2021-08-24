Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,083 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $23,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% in the second quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in DocuSign by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $290.89 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

