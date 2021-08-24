Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.21% of W. P. Carey worth $28,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 863.9% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 35,489 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 16,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.