Aspen Investment Management Inc Sells 2,806 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.17. 546,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $245.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

