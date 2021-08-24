Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.65. 4,500,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,990. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.72.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

