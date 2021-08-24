Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Ashland Global posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Shares of ASH stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $86.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

