ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) & STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Head to Head Contrast

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. ASE Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. STMicroelectronics pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASE Technology pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. STMicroelectronics has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ASE Technology has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

3.0% of STMicroelectronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for STMicroelectronics and ASE Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STMicroelectronics 0 5 10 0 2.67 ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.21%. Given STMicroelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Profitability

This table compares STMicroelectronics and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STMicroelectronics 13.44% 19.06% 10.90% ASE Technology 6.89% 14.98% 5.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STMicroelectronics and ASE Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STMicroelectronics $10.22 billion 3.85 $1.11 billion $1.21 35.67 ASE Technology $16.19 billion 1.20 $960.49 million $0.43 20.60

STMicroelectronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASE Technology. ASE Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STMicroelectronics beats ASE Technology on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment comprises of all dedicated automotive ICs, and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog and MEMS Group segment comprises of low-power high-end analog ICs, smart power products for industrial, computer and consumer markets, touch screen controllers, low power connectivity solutions and metering solutions for smart grid and all MEMS products. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment comprises of general purpose and secure microcontrollers, EEPROM memories, and digital ASICs. The company was founded in June 1987 and is headquartered in Plan-Les-Ouates, Switzerland.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.