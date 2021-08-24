Arweave Price Reaches $28.31 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Arweave has a market cap of $945.40 million and approximately $30.91 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.31 or 0.00058804 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00026867 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

