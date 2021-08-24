Arnhold LLC Sells 452 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arnhold LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.4% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $24.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,825.23. 960,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,892. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,589.33. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,841.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

