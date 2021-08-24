Arnhold LLC Sells 10,653 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arnhold LLC lessened its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 409.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,752 shares of company stock valued at $10,324,363. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.63. 1,598,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,347. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

